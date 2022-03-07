The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (U06) shows up in new photos from the UK, but this time with a far more interesting color: Skyscraper Grey. The BMW 220i Active Tourer model pairs the shinny Skyscraper Grey with the Luxury Line, a combination that gives the car a more premium look. As we’v seen on previous BMW models, the grey metallic paintwork looks very different depending on the outdoor light and changes from a slightly dark silver to a dark grey.

The configuration inside the cabin deviates significantly from the standard of the Luxury Line. This particular model features the high-quality Vernasca leather upholstery in Oyster paired with aluminum mesh trim strips. Of course, the large curved display dominates the interior while it elevates the looks of the stylish minivan. Price wise, the Luxury Line costs between 2,050 and 2,400 euros, depending on the engine configuration and standard equipment.

Customers of the BMW 220i Active Tourer will get 17 inch as standard, but naturally, larger rims can also be fitted for an extra charge. In this case, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer in Skyscraper Grey rolls on the road with a set of 19-inch BMW Individual multi-spoke 839I bicolor wheels.

The BMW 220i (U06) uses the 1.5 liter three-cylinder engine (B38) with 170 horsepower and 206 lb-ft of torque (280 Nm). It sends the power to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch Aisin transmission. The engine comes with a new technical update. More than 90 percent of the parts are new or improved, including a dual-injection system, the Miller Combustion method and an Evo ignition system. It also comes with the 48V mild hybrid which improves the fuel efficiency. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds.

Yet, aside from the new engine, there’s actually some impressive engineering going on in the Active Tourer. An aluminum hood and aluminum bits inside the chassis cell give it a stiffer, more exit chassis than most other BMWs. Those lightweight improvements, along with newly revised lift-related dampers and what BMW calls near-actuator wheel slip limitation, will make it feel a bit livelier in the bends.

The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is priced from £30,265 with first UK deliveries in March 2022. Click below to see more photos of the Skyscraper Grey BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: