When configuring a Rolls-Royce, the sky really is the limit. In fact, if you wanted to color match the actual sky, you could do it. Hell, you could color match the sky during a specific time, in a specific part of the world. There’s really nothing you can’t do with a Rolls. This specific car wears quite the unique color scheme as well; a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Purple Silk.

If Prince were still alive today, this would be perfect for him. Large, imposing, stylish, and incredible luxurious. Seen at the Amelia Island Concours, this Purple Silk Rolls-Royce Cullinan was quite the sight. The Purple Silk paint is deep and luxurious in dark light but bright and almost pink in direct sunlight. I can only imagine how cool it looks at night.

Of course, it’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge model, with its black… erm, badges, black trim, black grille surround, and black Spirit of Ecstasy. That adds an extra layer of style, as younger customers; Silicon tech billionaires and athletes; prefer Black Badge models.

Inside, a combination of light and dark purples adorn the cabin. The seats wear a combination of purple shades, there’s bright purple stitching in the steering wheel and dashboard leathers, and bright purple “RR” badges in the headrests.

The Cullinan is an interesting Rolls because it’s, dare I say, a bit more utilitarian than any other Roller. Despite being every bit as expensive, it’s not as overly opulent as its siblings, though it’s still incredible. However, its taller ride height, optional trunk partition, and suite of optional trunk gear make it a Rolls-Royce for those with more active lifestyles. However, it’s still lined with enough cowhide to make a Texan blush and it still packs a monstrous 6.75 liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. Despite its added utility, it’s still very much a Rolls-Royce and, in Purple Silk, it still looks very special.