For our latest podcast we have our resident watch expert James Bachici sit down with Hodinkee’s Cole Pennington to explore Rolex watches and race cars, among many other topics. Of course, we also talk about the iconic Rolex Daytona and the Rolex GMT Pepsi hype watches.

Cole’s expertise is in watches, but don’t be fooled, his background includes more petrol-infused hobbies as well! As a bonafide racer, and having been an instructor himself, he’s no stranger to a race track. He also shares his thoughts with us on where he sees the future of manufacturing, and discusses some old school artisanal watchmakers while also providing some insight into programs that offer a gateway into the industry itself.

Join us as we explore the fascinating world of watches, their connection to the automotive world, the technology behind these miniature marvels, and also throw in a few hypotheticals spanning cars and watches just for fun! There’s a little bit of something for everyone – whether you’re a watch collector, or a die hard gearhead!