Awhile back, a small British manufacturer David Brown Automotive began developing its Mini Remastered, a resto-modded love-letter to the original Mini Cooper. It’s a stunning looking recreation of the original Mini that fits it with modern power, modern brakes, and even a modern interior, among other things. However, it was always only available for UK customers. Now, though, it’s going to be available for US customers but it’s not going to be cheap.

Florida-based importer, Bespoke Imports Group, is responsible for getting the DBA Mini Remastered in the ‘States. Which means Americans will be able to spec and customize their own Mini Remastered for use on their home soil. There’s a catch, though — it costs around $100,000.

Spec and options will adjust that price figure but the average cost of a DBA Mini Remastered is said to be $100,000. That’s a lot of money for a resto-modded Mini. For that, you can have a brand-new BMW M3 Competition xDrive and a classic Mini combined, a Porsche 911 Carrera, a Porsche Cayman GT4, or even a C8 Corvette and a brand-new MINI Cooper SE. So six figures for a nice looking classic Mini does seem like a helluva lot.

However, it’s a very snazzy classic Mini. The top-spec Oselli Edition comes with a 125 horsepower version of its 1.4 liter four-cylinder engine, a more modern five-speed manual gearbox, and a surprising amount of interior luxuries. It even has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is sort of funny in a classic Mini.

“We are thrilled to formally extend our uniquely British, ultra-high-end product offering to North American customers, in partnership with Bespoke Imports, building upon our previous sales success in both the United States and Canada,” said David Brown Automotive Sales and Marketing Director Michelle Gay. “Working together will enable us to formally deliver David Brown Automotive’s unique offering to North American customers; providing exclusive, bespoke motorcars, with unrivaled attention to detail, all underpinned by an impeccable service program.”

Is the DBA Mini Remastered worth that sort of money? Depends on your situation. If you already own a BMW X7 and Porsche 911 and can afford another six-figure car, then absolutely. It’s a hilarious little pocket-rocket. However, if you’re looking for just one six-figure car (or a couple cars for six figures) in your life, then it’s probably safe to pass.

[Source: Motor1]