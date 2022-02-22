While the 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer isn’t designed to be a sports car, it still needs to feel as if it comes from BMW. Therefore, BMW uses the Active Tourer family to launch their updated three and four-cylinder engines. Furthermore, the BMW 230e Active Tourer also debuts the most powerful plug-in hybrid drivetrain ever produced by BMW – 326 horsepower and 0-62 mph in 5.5 seconds.

Four powertrains will be available at launch; BMW 218i Series Active Tourer (137 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque), BMW 220i AT (170 horsepower and 206 lb-ft, BMW 223i AT (218 horsepower and 265 lb -ft of torque), and the BMW 218d AT (150 horsepower and 256 lb-ft of torque). All gasoline powered vehicles get 48-volt mild-hybrid systems, while the diesel does not, and all engines are paired with a new seven-speed dual-clutch.

There will also be a BMW 230e Active Tourer which will be a plug-in hybrid model. Maximum output is 240 kW/326 hp (developed by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 110 kW/150 hp and the electric motor with up to 130 kW/177 hp) for the BMW 230e xDrive Active Tourer. BMW will also offer the 225e xDrive Active Tourer with 180 kW/245 hp (developed by the combination of the combustion engine with up to 100 kW/136 hp and the electric motor with up to 80 kW/109 hp).

Although production has started, the new 2 Series Active Tourer won’t be on sale in Germany until February 26, 2022. It joins the 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe on the assembly line at BMW Plant Leipzig as all three share parts and a front-wheel-drive-based platform. The next-gen MINI Countryman will join them in 2023, complete with an electric vehicle version.

To learn more about the new powertrains and other technical details of the 2 Series Active Tourer, we attended an exclusive workshop with BMW engineers.