SUVs are all the rage, but give us a wagon and we’ll gladly take it over a sports utility vehicle. It’s especially true if the car in question is rarer than hen’s teeth such as this ALPINA B10 V8 Touring. Only 204 units were made, but this is even more exclusive since just five were built in right-hand drive. Not only that, the Alpina Green and Lavalina Beige combo is believed to be the only one.

Collecting Cars has car #143 up for grabs, a 1999 model originally sold in Japan. The wagon that makes us green with envy hasn’t been involved in any accidents and has racked up 70,961 miles (114,185 kilometers). The ALPINA B10 V8 Touring was imported to the UK in December last year and comes with documents showing nearly $15,000 have been invested in maintenance over the years.

Although it’s not the hotter S version, the naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 gasoline engine still packs quite the punch. It sends 340 hp and 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) to the rear wheels via a five-speed ZF automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Even though it’s 23 years old, there are no mechanical or electrical issues, while the paint is still original. Even the 18-inch wheels with their timeless multi-spoke design are in great shape, save for some minor imperfections.

It Has Specific Details For The Japanese Market

Prior to being put up for sale, the ALPINA B10 V8 Touring underwent a three-stage polish. Then there’s the interior, with its JDM-only embroidery on the headrests and door cards. There’s also TV functionality, not to mention a plaque on the overhead console showing the vehicle’s sequence in production. The body’s Alpina Green theme continues on the inside with a similar hue for the seat piping.

Of course, all these details are less important compared to how the car drives. As with all models from Buchloe, it’s comfortable as a grand tourer and transforms into a performance car once you floor it. Unsurprisingly, there is a bidding war going on, with 22 bids so far until the auction ends on Tuesday. As it stands, the highest bid is £16,000, which works out to about $21,700 at current exchange rates.

You can check out the auction here.

[Source: Collecting Cars]