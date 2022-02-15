The 2023 BMW XM production model will be unveiled in early Summer 2022. The concept vehicle was already introduced late last year and it’s now making the usual rounds at VIP events around the world. The last stop was in Abu Dhabi. In parallel, BMW’s engineering team continues the testing trials preparing the Power M SUV for its market launch. These new photos from Germany show a camouflaged prototype which features a few design changes when compared to the concept model.

One of the first things you can notice that’s different from the concept are the headlights. On the XM Concept, the bottom portion of the split headlight design was sort of hidden behind a black plastic panel. However, on the test mule in these spy photos, you can actually see the bottom lights. The kidney grilles look smaller than those on the concept, too, but they might be well hidden by additional panels. So we’ll see how they turn out on the production version. The front-end also keeps the massive air intakes on the sides and the split headlight design which will, once again, be offered on a number of other models too.

Also, the roof lights are missing from this prototype so it’s very likely that BMW put them on the concept car only for show purposes. Out back, the quad stacked exhaust pipes remain from the concept. Again, this is an unusual design, one that’s never been featured on any other BMW, but it’s one of the designs that remains from the concept. The taillights also look similar to the concept but it’s difficult to tell with the camouflage.

Down the sides, the character lines have been toned down a little especially around the C-Pillar and roof, while round the back we get a different spoiler at the top of the tailgate, a slightly different rear bumper and the same slim tail lights.

The BMW XM will be the most powerful car the German brand ever made once it makes its production debut, thanks to its V8 and electric motors on board. The new luxury SUV makes 750 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque in its most expensive model. It also gets 30 miles of electric range on EPA stats and 80 km of range on WLTP.

[Photos provided by instagram.com/wilcoblok]