102 car journalists from 33 countries have cast their votes for the 2022 World Car Awards. The winners will be announced on April 13 during the New York International Auto Show. We’re happy to report BMW has two models on the list. However, none of these vehicles are among the 10 finalists competing for the big World Car of the Year award.
The iX is among the top five finalists in the newly created World Electric Vehicle of the Year award. It will do battle with four EVs: Audi E-Tron GT, Mercedes EQS, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It also has a shot at winning World Luxury Car if it beats the Volvo C40 Recharge and Mercedes EQS. The electric SUV will duel a couple of gasoline cars, namely the Genesis GV70 and Audi Q5 Sportback.
In the World Performance Car, the M3/M4 are on the list of top five finalists together with the Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche 911 GT3. The other two are pairs of models – Volkswagen GTI/R and the Toyota GR 86 / Subaru BRZ. The iX and the M duo were also eligible to compete for the World Car Design of the Year, but didn’t make the cut.
Here are all the finalists for the 2022 World Car Awards:
World Car of the Year:
- Audi Q4 e-tron
- Cupra Formentor
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Genesis G70
- Honda Civic
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Hyundai Tucson
- Kia EV6
- Lexus NX
- Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ
World Electric Vehicle of the Year:
- Audi E-Tron GT
- BMW iX
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Mercedes EQS
World Urban Car:
- Dacia Sandero
- Opel Mokka
- Renault Kiger
- Toyota Yaris Cross
- Volkswagen Taigun
World Luxury Car:
- Audi Q5 Sportback
- BMW iX
- Genesis GV70
- Mercedes EQS
- Volvo C40 Recharge
World Performance Car:
- Audi E-Tron GT
- BMW M3/M4
- Porsche 911 GT3
- Toyota GR 86 / Subaru BRZ
- Volkswagen GTI / R
World Car Design of the Year:
- Audi E-Tron GT
- Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Kia EV6
- Mercedes EQS
[Source: World Car Awards]