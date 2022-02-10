102 car journalists from 33 countries have cast their votes for the 2022 World Car Awards. The winners will be announced on April 13 during the New York International Auto Show. We’re happy to report BMW has two models on the list. However, none of these vehicles are among the 10 finalists competing for the big World Car of the Year award.

The iX is among the top five finalists in the newly created World Electric Vehicle of the Year award. It will do battle with four EVs: Audi E-Tron GT, Mercedes EQS, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It also has a shot at winning World Luxury Car if it beats the Volvo C40 Recharge and Mercedes EQS. The electric SUV will duel a couple of gasoline cars, namely the Genesis GV70 and Audi Q5 Sportback.

In the World Performance Car, the M3/M4 are on the list of top five finalists together with the Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche 911 GT3. The other two are pairs of models – Volkswagen GTI/R and the Toyota GR 86 / Subaru BRZ. The iX and the M duo were also eligible to compete for the World Car Design of the Year, but didn’t make the cut.

Here are all the finalists for the 2022 World Car Awards:

World Car of the Year:

Audi Q4 e-tron

Cupra Formentor

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Genesis G70

Honda Civic

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Tucson

Kia EV6

Lexus NX

Toyota GR86 / Subaru BRZ

World Electric Vehicle of the Year:

Audi E-Tron GT

BMW iX

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Mercedes EQS

World Urban Car:

Dacia Sandero

Opel Mokka

Renault Kiger

Toyota Yaris Cross

Volkswagen Taigun

World Luxury Car:

Audi Q5 Sportback

BMW iX

Genesis GV70

Mercedes EQS

Volvo C40 Recharge

World Performance Car:

Audi E-Tron GT

BMW M3/M4

Porsche 911 GT3

Toyota GR 86 / Subaru BRZ

Volkswagen GTI / R

World Car Design of the Year:

Audi E-Tron GT

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Mercedes EQS

[Source: World Car Awards]