The BMW M5 we’ve known since 1984 is living on borrowed time as the next gen will be a PHEV. It will retain the V8, but people are concerned some of the magic will get lost during the electrifying transition. If you don’t want to be bothered with what will happen to the super sedan, take a seat and enjoy this fine M5 First Edition specimen from The Netherlands.

Shot by YouTuber CarSpotterQVS, the rare special edition model is one of the 400 cars built to celebrate the F90’s arrival in the latter half of 2017. As its name denotes, the M5 comes in Frozen Dark Red metallic, but this one is even more special. The video is certainly a compilation since the original taillights are later changed to the LCI’s updated clusters.

You can tell by the loud soundtrack of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine the M5 First Edition is not exactly standard. It’s said to pack 750 hp, which coincidentally, might be how much its successor will have from an electrified setup. Although the exhaust retains the OEM look, it has certainly been modified since the AMG E63 fighter sounds deliciously raw.

That Time When BMW Launched An M Car At Gamescom

The M5 First Edition shares the camera with an older E60-generation model and that one too will upset your neighbors early in the morning. Some will remember BMW decided to introduce the limited-run special edition during Gamescom. Why? Because the exclusive version was on the cover of Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition.

BMW put it on sale in fall 2017 and delivered the first cars in spring 2018. All had 20-inch wheels with a seven double-spoke design and a number of black accents inside and out. The full-leather cabin came in Smoky White with red contrasting stitching to match the body. The F90 has since evolved to an even more special version, the CS, but this M5 First Edition remains a hugely desirable car.

[Source: CarSpotterQVS / YouTube]