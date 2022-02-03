The 2022 BMW M4 GT3 celebrated its video game debut last year in iRacing before arriving in Assetto Corsa Competizione. Another sim racer is getting the track-only M car as you’ll be able to drive it in rFactor 2. Video game developer Studio 397 has announced the latest GT3 machine from Bavaria will be available from February 7.

It joins the M6 GT3 it replaces in the real world and will be offered as an individual item from Monday via the rFactor 2 Steam Store. The M4 GT3 is also going to be included in a wider content pack, with details to be disclosed later. As part of the reveal, the developer has released a video to show off the latest entry.

The M4 GT3’s debut in rFactor 2 will coincide with other new cars, including the IR18 IndyCar and Ligier LMP3. It’s not the only BMW to be added in recent times as the M4 Class 1 was introduced last June. Hopefully, the computer racing simulator will also add the upcoming M4 GT4 set to hit the track for the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, the M4 GT3 had a difficult weekend at the 24 Hours of Daytona. BMW M Team RLL’s two MOTUL BMW M4 GT3s crossed the finish line in seventh and ninth places in the GTD-PRO class. Both sustained damages to the underbody early in the endurance race. Consequently, a lot of time was lost fixing the rear diffuser several times. Unfortunately, the GTD car run by Turner Motorsport was forced to retire following a collision during the night.

Speaking of the endurance race, rFactor 2 added the Daytona International Raceway to the list of available circuits this week.

Pretty soon there will be a new opportunity to race BMWs in a video game as Gran Turismo 7 will be out on March 4. Some of the models confirmed include the M6 GT3, 3.0 CSL, and a 1989 M3 Sport Evolution.

[Source: Studio 397]