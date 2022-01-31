Most enthusiasts yawn at the idea of an electric scooter. Those pesky things kids use to get to school? But electric scooters are actually extremely useful for many people that live in urban environments. Big city living can make car ownership a nightmare, and vice versa, so many premium car customers switch over to things like EV scooters for their daily commute. The new BMW CE 04 electric scooter not only fits that bill well but does so in a stylish, premium manner. In this new review from Autocar, we get to take a look at the BMW CE 04 and whether it’s as good as BMW claims it is for urban living.

I have a confession to make — I want a BMW CE 04. I don’t know how to ride a motorcycle and have never ridden any sort of motorized scooter. However, the idea of the BMW CE 04 really intrigues me. Not only does it look cool but it seems like such a convenient, clever, and fun way to get around. I don’t live in a city, nor do I want to, but I still want to cruise around my small town on one. I can get two car seats on it, right?

Does Autocar’s review confirm my assumptions about the CE 04 being an awesome daily commuter? Absolutely. The only real downside of the BMW CE 04 is its price — the CE 04 is expensive for a scooter, starting at £11,700 in the UK ($11,795 in the US). A fast charger adds another grand to the price, too. However, the BMW CE 04 is a brilliant way to get around, with a fun drive, quick pace, great styling, and surprisingly useful practicality. It might not be the most traditionally cool way of getting around but who needs to be cool when you’re having fun? I think the CE 04 seems like a lot of fun and I don’t care who knows it.

[Source: Autocar]