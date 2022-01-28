After BMW recalled the iX3 in China over poor welding causing a loss of power, another electric SUV is heading to the repair shop. The iX is being recalled in select European countries as these vehicles pose an injury risk. There’s a problem with the A-pillar’s interior panel as it might not have been properly screwed into place.

It might come off over time, which could pose a real threat in the event of an accident. The airbag sits behind the panel and its deployment would be affected by the loose cover on the A-pillar. Consequently, the airbag could be damaged and those inside the cabin would risk injuries following a collision.

First noticed in Germany, the recall also affects certain vehicles sold in Denmark, Greece, and Sweden. The European Commission’s official website shows the BMW iX recall with the alert number A12/01674/21. The vehicles produced between October 13, 2020, and September 17, 2021, are impacted by the recall. The first date is a bit of a puzzle since series production didn’t start until July 2, 2021, at the Dingolfing plant in Lower Bavaria.

Here Is What The European Commission Says

The official document for the BMW iX states 183 vehicles might have this issue and will be recalled. The vehicles that haven’t been sold yet to customers will be retrofitted before delivery. Here is how the European Commission describes the problem:

“On the vehicles concerned, the A-pillar panel holder may not be screwed in place according to specifications. Activation of the airbag, as well as causing the panel to separate, could lead to bending affecting the inflation behavior of the airbag and, in a worst-case scenario, damage the airbag, increasing the risk of injury.”

BMW’s own recall code is 51300500. It’s unclear whether both the iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive50 are affected or just one of them. The iX M60 was just launched, so none of the cars recalled is the high-performance version.

[Source: European Commission via Car-Recalls.eu]