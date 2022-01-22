If you’re a regular BMWBLOG follower, you know we’ve been covering custom builds from Evolve Automotive for years. Courtesy of a lengthy video, now is a good opportunity to see some of its projects all in one place. BMW Park Lane was kind enough to give them the keys to their Mayfair showroom in London. The tuner jumped at the chance to show off its tricked-out cars and invited BMW fans to get up close and personal with the M models.

The Bedfordshire-based tuner brought an eclectic collection of models, from an i3 S to a luxury bruiser like an M5. Evolve’s exhibition served as the venue for a bit of a history lesson, starting with the origins – an M Coupe. The tuner took it to the next level with an E39 M5 as that was the first to feature components featuring the firm’s own branding. The clown shoe before it was an amalgam of parts from third parties.

We remember the F87 M2 quite well courtesy of its striking orange accents and a massive rear wing. Evolve still owns the performance coupe and it’s their favorite of all the cars in the garage. It takes after the stripped-out M4 GTS and has the F80 M3’s, a carbon roof, and a chunky front splitter.

The M2 GTS was the first full build from Evolve in the sense they modified just about everything. It pumps out 430 horsepower and just about the same amount of torque (lb-ft). They spared no expense and customized the M2 exactly to their liking, which is why they’re not ready yet to sell it. The tuning shop drives the coupe on a regular basis, hence the damaged splitter.

What Else?

We also see an F10 M5 “Great White” that Evolve modified to unlock a GPS-verified top speed of 200 mph. Speaking of fast cars, a current-generation M5 with over 1,000 horsepower is featured in the video and can do well over that velocity. The super sedan appeared in numerous Carwow videos and can complete the quarter-mile run in nine seconds.

Also appearing on camera is a G80 M3 development car in RWD guise packing numerous mods. It has everything from a carbon fiber air intake and an aerodynamic body kit to custom wheels and a different suspension setup.

