The pandemic and microchip shortages around the world didn’t hinder BMW’s sales last year. The company just announced its best sales record ever, the group topping 2.5 million cars delivered to customers over the last 12 months. Taking a closer look at the results also shows that the sales of fully electric models more than doubled in 2021 compared to the previous year, showing a clear preference in new customers.

“Despite supply bottlenecks and the continuing coronavirus pandemic: We achieved a strong sales performance in 2021, thanks to a powerful operational performance and stellar product line-up. Our brands reported numerous all-time best sales results around the globe – spearheaded by the BMW brand, which is number one in the global premium segment,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “With more than 100,000 fully-electric vehicles sold last year, ramping up electromobility was our clear focus,” Nota continued.

Therefore, the focus for 2022 will be on expanding the EV offering even more, to cover more segments better, and thus increase sales as a consequence. Overall, in 2021, 13 percent of BMW and MINI vehicles sold worldwide – a total of 328,316 units (+70.4 %) – were already electrified. In Europe it was already more than 23 percent (225,415 units). About one in ten BMW X3 vehicles delivered to customers was fully electric, namely the BMW iX3. The newly available SUV was sold in 37,939 units in 2021.

During this same period, one in three customers worldwide who bought a MINI 3 door model opted for the model’s fully-electric variant (34,851 units). At the same time, the BMW i3, continued to grow in its ninth year: with 28,216 vehicles sold, 5.4 percent more BMW i3 vehicles were sold than in the previous year. Starting this year, the range expands with the iX and i4 and, towards the end of 2022, the all-electric 7 Series and BMW X1 will be unveiled.