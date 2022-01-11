According to data compiled from the German Federal Moto Transport Authority, the BMW 3 Series was by far the best-selling premium car in Germany in 2021. The sales report shows once again how different each market is from each other. While the U.S. market sees Tesla sitting at the top of the midsize premium segment, in Germany things are quite different. BMW 3 Series (G20 Sedan and G21 Touring) finished the year with 41,704 units sold in Germany, followed at a comfortable distance by the Tesla Model 3 (35,262 units). The last spot on the podium goes to the Mercedes GLC with 33,719 units.

We should also point out that BMW’s 3 Series sales decreased in 2021 compared to the previous year (47,273 units), while Tesla’s Model 3 volume increased from 15,202 units, so more than double growth year-over-year. The GLC also saw a decrease in sales from 41,791 units in 2020. The Audi A3 and Audi A6 are next on the list right before two other BMW models: 1 Series and X1 SAV. The German automakers seem to be the ones hit harder by the ongoing chip and semiconductor crisis. The direct rivals of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring – Audi A4 and Mercedes C-Class – are far down the list with 23,767 and 22,640 units, respectively.

Furthermore, the data reveals that the 1 Series Hatchback (26,081 units) lands behind the Audi A3 (28,494), while the BMW X1 (25,486) finished ahead of the Audi Q3 (24,346) and Mercedes GLA (17,977). In the mid-range SUV segment, the Mercedes GLC (33,719) finishes ahead of the BMW X3 (24,157) and the Audi Q5 (17,841). In the next premium SUV segment, BMW X5 / X6 (15,417) come ahead ahead of the Mercedes GLE (14,885) and Audi Q7 / Q8 (9,337). In the premium upper class, dominated in Germany by company cars and fleet customers, the Audi A6 pushed the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class further down the list.

The landscape of the premium segment will look significantly different in 2022. Most of the German automakers will bring their own electric vehicles to the segment, including BMW and its new i4 Gran Coupe. So whether that will change the sales dynamic compared to Tesla, remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: German customers will have a wide range of choices to pick from when it comes to daily transportation in 2022.

[Data by KBA, report by BimmerToday]