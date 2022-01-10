Having just posted all-time annual record sales for 2021, Rolls-Royce is quick to point out it will resist the temptation of chasing volume to make a quick profit. With BMW’s backing and its generous pockets, it would be fairly easy to go down that route and expand the portfolio with luxed-up versions of its parent company’s products.

Thankfully, that won’t be the case. The man calling the shots in Goodwood told Autocar: “Let me be absolutely clear. Rolls-Royce is not, never has been and never will be a volume-driven business.” Torsten Müller-Ötvös went on to say a RR will forever remain “rare and precious,” but admitted clients won’t be turned down just for the sake of keeping the brand exclusive:

“Rest assured – I mean it and it comes from the heart – we’re not volume-driven, but obviously if there is demand worldwide, I’m interested in filling demand.”

Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 cars in 2021 or 49% more than it did a year ago. It already has enough orders well into Q3 2022, so it seems production could be even higher this year. Therefore, Müller-Ötvös admitted there’s a real potential to sell more cars in the future, but mentioned RR won’t make more than 10,000 vehicles a year. The company can afford this luxury of prolonged waiting times thanks to its loyal customers willing to patiently wait for their prized possessions.

As you may recall, the Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible have been pulled out of the United States for 2022 due to stricter emissions regulations. Rolls-Royce recently launched a sportier Ghost Black Badge and teased the Spectre due to arrive in late 2023 as its first EV. The electric coupe will be priced based on “product substance” and not necessarily on its powertrain, which will require major investments.

Meanwhile, spy shots have revealed the flagship Phantom is due to receive a facelift later this year and might share some new tech with the next-generation 7 Series.

[Source: Autocar]