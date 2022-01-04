You don’t typically think of Rolls-Royces as being cars that need updating. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the self-proclaimed best car in the world, without any true competitors, so why does it need updating? In reality, all cars need updating, as customers have the attention spans of goldfish and constantly want the next shiny thing. That’s especially true for uber-rich people, as they have so much money, and so many things, that it’s easy to get bored with the luxuries they already have. Which is why the good folks in Goodwood are facelifting the Phantom, as seen in these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but they can be seen here)

To call this a light facelift would be an exaggeration. Judging by these new spy photos, there doesn’t seem to be much done to the Phantom at all. The only camouflage is on the grille and the headlights and even the minimal camo that does exist barely covers anything. If you look at the camo, it also doesn’t look like anything’s changed. It looks like Rolls wrapped the current car with some camo and went to lunch.

Of course, that’s not what happened, as the team in Goodwood does incredible work and would never phone anything in. There do seem to be some very minor changes up front. For instance, there’s a slim, horizontal crease the sits just below the top of the grille frame. There may also be some new finish options for the famed Pantheon grille, which is why it’s wrapped in camo.

While the headlight shape seems to be identical to the pre-facelift car, there may be some changes to the lighting elements inside. It could be newer technology, a more modern design, or both. Either way, Rolls-Royce felt they needed covering.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is a car that costs over $400,000 and is only built for the uber-rich that want to sit in the lap of luxury, as their driver does the work. They’re not customers that care too much about flashy designs up front, typically. However, Rolls designers still needs to keep it fresh, lest they seem complacent. So the Phantom will get an update but it’s clear said update will be minor.

