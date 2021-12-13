The United Arab Emirates recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and Rolls-Royce wanted to mark the occasion right. The British brand therefore put together a special version of its only SUV, dubbed ‘Cullinan 50th’, as you would expect. Designed and hand-built in Goodwood by the Bespoke division, the Cullinan 50th has a host of unique details embedded all around, to mark the historic occasion.

“Meticulously designed and graced with a specially-created anniversary motif, the unique ‘Cullinan 50th’ celebrates the wonderful country we call home, this December. It is a magnificent demonstration of the capabilities of Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective. These remarkable craftspeople, designers and engineers at the Home of Rolls-Royce have given us a fitting homage to the UAE on its 50th anniversary,” said César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa.

The exterior is finished in Crystal over Arctic White, adorned with a hand-painted double coachline – the upper line in Hotspur Red, the lower Fame Green. The effect is completed with a Gold Bullion Coachline Motif, the national flag rendered in Hotspur Red, Fame Green and Black on the C-Pillar Motif, and a double wheel-center pinstripe to represent the National Flag of the UAE.

“’Cullinan 50th’ is a spectacular motor car, commissioned to celebrates this great country’s achievements, its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and the next 50 years yet to come. Providing an effortless luxury experience both on and off road, Cullinan is the perfect emblem of this special moment in our history. Ahead of National Day, we are honoured to present this truly unique Rolls-Royce,” said Tarek Moataz, Brand Manager, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Abu Dhabi Motors.

Opening the coach doors reveals Bespoke illuminated tread plates, reading ‘50th’. The simple interior mirrors the exterior, with Arctic White main leather, Black secondary leather, Hotspur Red tertiary leather and Fame Green Contrast Stitch: the UAE’s emblem is embroidered on each headrest. The centerpiece is the gold 50th anniversary motif, which is inlaid in the fascia, rear waterfall and picnic tabletops. The cabin also features a spectacular Starlight Headliner with a unique Shooting Star configuration in a green-colored hue.