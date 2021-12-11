Buying a car is always an occasion. Whether it’s brand new or just new to you, taking delivery is exciting, especially if the vehicle in question is a bit more special. That’s certainly the case here as not only is this a BMW M5, but it’s one of the only 70 cars made during the F10 generation. Only 50 examples of the Pure Metal Silver Edition were earmarked to the United States, and YouTuber Vehicle Virals recently had one shipped to his house.

Rather than driving it back home for more than 20 hours from BMW of Warwick in Rhode Island where he bought it, he decided to let the professionals do it. That proved to be an unlucky choice as the car was delivered with some minor damages. Those hadn’t been there when he originally inspected the high-performance sedan at the dealership before taking the plunge.

Fully covered in paint protection film (PPF), the rare M5 shows some scrape marks underneath the front bumper it “gained” while the car was in transit. The transport company owned up to the mistake, admitting the damage wasn’t there when they picked up the car. The owner has already talked to a few paint shops to find out how much it would cost to have the bumper fully repainted, expenses which would be covered by the transport company.

Another way to go would be by fitting a front spoiler lip that would cover the scratches. It’s obviously not the end of the world, but it diminishes the joy of buying a limited-run M5 finished in a lovely BMW Individual color. The owner is already planning some mods, including a titanium exhaust system sourced from his previous car, a Frozen Black M5 F10 he crashed earlier this year.

If you’re not familiar with the Pure Metal Silver Edition, it was more than just a fancy paint job as it came with an upgraded twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 pushing out an extra 40 hp and 16 lb-ft. The carbon-ceramic brakes were fitted as standard, as were 20-inch forged wheels and a lowered sports suspension bringing the sedan closer to the road by 0.4 inches.

When it was unveiled in 2016 with the “most exclusive paint job,” the 600-horsepower M5 special edition with 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque retailed for $130,900. That kind of money bought you a midsize luxury sedan able to hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds and max out at 190 mph (305 km/h). You also got a 1/50 badge inside the cabin to denote its exclusivity. Speaking of which, the remaining 20 units were sold in South Africa.

[Source: Vehicle Virals / YouTube]