Traditional premium car makers always find themselves challenged by newcomers. Companies like BMW or Mercedes-Benz always have to be on the lookout for the ones wanting to take their spot. These days, that job goes to the Genesis sub-brand, more than ever. The luxury arm of the Hyundai-Kia conglomerate is certainly making waves with some of their latest products, but still seems to lose in some direct comparisons.

Of course, the price point is quite different, but at the end of the day, you do get to see exactly why the X5 is better car and costs more. In order to catch up, the Genesis GV80 should cost just about the same and then, the brand alone would turn the comparison into a win for the BMW.

As for the video below, it shows that dynamics are still a thing over at BMW. Not necessarily on the track, but at least in a straight line drag race. What we see here is a 1/4 mile race between the base BMW X5 xDrive40i going up against the most powerful version of the GV80 available today. That’s not exactly fair but still, nobody’s complaining here. To be more precise, the BMW X5 xDrive40i has a deficit of about 40 HP compared to the Genesis.

The GV80 with the 3.5-liter V6 engine under the hood has 375 HP, while the BMW xDrive40i can count on just 335 HP. Luckily for the Bavarians, the X5 is a bit lighter, compared to the Genesis and could make up for it. As the video below will show, these two aren’t even close! The BMW wins every race, easily, in any driving mode. From Comfort to Sport and turning off traction control, the GV80 just couldn’t keep up.