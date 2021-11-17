When the BMW 2 Series was first revealed, it drew mixed reactions from the enthusiast crowd. Some liked its new styling, which is said to hark back to the old BMW 2002, and its refreshingly appropriate kidney grille. However, others disliked it, for its funky rear end and its mish-mash of shapes and lines. It as nowhere near as controversial as the 4 Series was but still a bit controversial. If it drives well, though, all will be forgiven. So does it?

In this new video from Joe Achilles, we get a look at the new BMW M240i and whether or not its drive redeems its looks. Back when the new 2 Series was first revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we had Achilles on the podcast shortly after, as he was in attendance at its reveal. He wasn’t super enthused about the new 2er’s looks and said that it had very little buzz around it. Now, though, its drive seems to have changed his mind.

For starters, it’s seriously quick. The BMW M240i uses BMW’s familiar B58 engine, with 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft, paired to an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Achilles tested it to 60 mph in the video and saw a Racebox-confirmed 3.79 second 0-60 mph time. That’s faster than even the BMW M2 CS and it’s just the M240i, not even the full-on M2.

How does it handle, though? If it’s all straight-line speed without proper BMW handling, it’s never going to be the 2 Series we wanted. Thankfully, it seems to handle and ride like a proper BMW coupe should. Its steering is sharp, its front end bites well, and it handles better than its predecessor. It even seemingly gets the little things right, like seating position. Achilles even points out that the latter feels similar to his G80 BMW M3, which is a massive compliment, given that car’s seating position is near-perfect.

Overall, it seems that this new BMW M240i might not have the styling of a classic BMW but it certainly drives like one and that’s all that matters.