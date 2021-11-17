During his trip to Munich, our own Horatiu had the chance to drive both versions of the BMW 2 Series Coupe; the 230i and M240i. He then had the chance to drive both again in Palm Springs, California but on track at the Thermal Club. However, the BMW M240i is a road car at heart, so how it drives on the road is more important than how it handles itself on track. Which is why this new video is from his Munich trip, describing how the M240i feels on some of Germany’s roads.

The BMW M240i is the M Performance variant and, for now, the top-of-the-line 2 Series. The upcoming BMW M2 will eventually take up that mantle but until then it’s the M240i that’s top dog in the 2 Series lineup.

Under that domed hood lies a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six engine, pumping out 382 horses and 369 lb-ft of torque, in the US market. In Europe, it makes 374 horsepower, due to emissions regs. Still, when paired with its eight-speed automatic (its only option), it’s properly quick. Especially so with xDrive all-wheel drive, which helps it rocket to 60 mph in under four seconds. While rear-wheel drive might be the more enthusiast choice, it’s hard to argue with the effectiveness of all-wheel drive.

Thankfully, the M240i handles like a proper BMW should. Its steering is obviously a bit lighter and less communicative than an M2’s might be but that’s by design. As an M Performance car, the M240i isn’t supposed to be a pin-sharp sports car but instead one that’s fast, fun, and also comfortable enough to drive everyday.

That last part is important because a good standard BMW sports car — not an M car — needs to ride well. It needs to blend comfort and handling in a cohesive, harmonious package. Look at the original 2002, it was a car that was both comfy and fun to drive. This BMW M240i might not be as special as that car once was but it seems to have the proper BMW combination.