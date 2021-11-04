This new BMW 2 Series is an interesting new model. On one hand, enthusiasts seem conflicted over its styling; it’s mostly good but has some real oddities. On the other hand, it’s shaping up to be a great sports car and it’s truly the last of its kind. Due to the latter, we’re going to assume that most enthusiasts interested in small, rear-wheel drives coupes will be willing to buy a new 2er, even with its slightly funky styling. With that said, if you’re looking to put your money down on a BMW M240i, the M Performance version, Brooklyn Grey is a great color choice.

Seen here in this new photo gallery, Brooklyn Grey really helps the BMW M240i look its best. The new M240i is pretty subtle looking, with soft lines and mostly simple shapes, so the light color exterior helps to show all of its lines off, as well as the shadows they create. It also helps to accentuate certain design elements, such as the fender flare and hood bulge.

The BMW M240i is a car that a lot of enthusiasts are going to be interested in moving forward. As the last of BMW’s small, rear-wheel drive, internal combustion cars, the 2 Series has a whole is going to be highly desirable but the M240i specifically. It acts as the sweet spot between suburbanite lease-special 230i and the full-beans M2. With a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six — making 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque — it’s going to be properly quick. Unfortunately, no manual option will be available for any market.

While the 2 Series design isn’t exactly universally loved, the right color combination can certainly improve its overall look. Brooklyn Grey, with some black accents, stylish wheels, and the M240i’s M Performance bits all combine to make this specific car sporty and exciting looking. Or at least as exciting as the 2 Series can look.