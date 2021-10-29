BMW Motorsport works driver John Edwards takes us for a few hot laps around the track at the Thermal Club in California. The racing car today is the iconic BMW M3 GT2 (E92). BMW Motorsport announced in February 2008 that Rahal Letterman Racing will campaign two factory-backed E92 M3s in the American Le Mans Series in 2009, following a two-year absence by the brand. The cars were homologated for the GT2 category.

According to the rules for the class, the M3 had to share some components with its street brother. The steel body shell is the same as the roadcar’s but with a roll cage welded inside. The engine retained the same displacement – a 4.0-liter V8. Of course, there were some changes to the internal parts. Output was increased by 56 horsepower to 470.

In 2011, the BMW achieved a 1-2 finish in the 12 Hours of Sebring with this car. In the 2011 American Le Mans Series GT class, BMW Team RLL swept all categories, winning the GT manufacturer, team and driver championships. In 2012, the M3 won the GT class at the 12 Hours of Sebring. The M3 GT2 was succeeded by the BMW Z4 GTE, an LMGTE specification racing car alongside the Group GT3 spec BMW Z4 GT3.

But how does it feel to be a passenger aboard a racing car? The video below shows some unique footage from inside the car. There is also some footage showing the E92 M3 GT battling an E46 M3 GTR.