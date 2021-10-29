The BMW M Driving Experience centers is about to get a new member. BMW just announced their plans to build another driving experience, this time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The plan is to have it done by the end of 2022 and serve enthusiasts in the area, hosting an array of driving classes taught by BMW certified drivers and include vehicle displays, training areas, meeting spaces, a rooftop lounge and hospitality area.

With the new M Driving Experience Center, BMW will reach a total of three such driving venues in the US, following the ones at Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Thermal, California. “The new BMW M Driving Experience Center at Indianapolis Motor Speedway extends not only our valued partnership with one of the most iconic motor sports venues in the world, but also allows us to formally expand our experiential and instructional classes to a totally new region in the U.S. market,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America.

The new center was penned by Rowland Design and will cover a surface of 1.5 acres of land, featuring over 14,000 square feet of usable space. The facility is supposed to be ready by the end of the second quarter of 2022 and the first floor will include a BMW M vehicle and product area to showcase the latest products from Bavaria. This is also where you’ll find office, meeting and training spaces.

The second floor will hold an open-air rooftop space complemented by an 1,800 sq. ft. enclosed hospitality and lounge area with desirable viewpoints near Turns 3 and 4 for spectating and other events. The experiences offered at IMS will be the same as the ones you’d find at the other two BMW M Driving Centers across the US: the M Track Experience, M Track Days, M4 GT4 Experience and Test Drive experiences.