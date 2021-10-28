The Black Badge portfolio from Rolls-Royce will be getting a new member today. The announcement came from the company itself, about a week ago, with a teaser campaign and a look back into the history of the high-performance models. And yet, the Goodwood-based company stopped short of revealing exactly what car they were working on in the shadows. However, it’s quite clear that we’re talking about the Ghost, as that’s the only model in the range (sans the Phantom, of course) that’s not offered with the Black Badge treatment right now.

The Cullinan, Wraith, Dawn all are offered with the blacked out grilles that define a Black Badge model. The Ghost will soon join them and to mark the occasion, a teaser was posted online by the British marque. It’s a short animation created by artist and illustrator Mason London who is well known for his NFTs.

“Rolls-Royce has always attracted a unique breed of outliers, visionaries and iconoclasts. We are proud to provide these men and women with a perfectly engineered canvas upon which they can express a subversive and confident projection of their success,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“Black Badge represents a natural evolution for a brand that is defined by a culture of collaboration with its clients. Black Badge is not a sub-brand. It is an attitude that represents an authentic and confident response to the desires of a new group of clients who proudly practice bold self-expression,” he added.

Today, over 27 percent of the cars Rolls-Royce sells are put through the Black Badge treatment. That shows that the project started back in 2003 really caught on and it’s only natural to offer it on as many products as possible. As for the Ghost Black Badge, it’s coming later today and even though Rolls-Royce didn’t officially confirm it, all you have to do is look at the animation below to figure out what ‘mysterious’ model they are teasing. That’s because right in the first few seconds, in the lower left corner of the screen, you’ll notice the silhouette of a blacked out Ghost.