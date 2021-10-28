BMW announced a new partnership this week, this time with the New Jersey Devils. It was a rather obvious move, especially considering the US headquarters of the company is also in New Jersey. BMW will now be the automotive partner of the NHL team while doing the same with the New York Islanders. Of course, this new development will bring some interesting perks for the company and the fans.

“We are proud to partner with the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders to establish a premium presence at both arenas through innovative programming and engaging on-site activations,” said Tom Shanley regional vice president, Eastern Region, BMW of North America. “With more than 200 live events combined annually, we look forward to working together with both partners to create the ultimate BMW experience with the Ultimate Driving Machine.”

With this move, BMW will become the first ever sponsor of the Prudential Center’s premium club which will be called “M Lounge by BMW” from now on. To mark the occasion, BMW and the New Jersey Devils will host a four-part “BMW Dine & Drive Series” featuring devils alumni and leadership and the “Devils Mobile Tour presented by BMW,” an interactive experience for kids and adults alike.

Additional elements of the partnership include free parking for BMW drivers, a vehicle display on Prudential Center’s main concourse, and the renaming of Prudential Center’s VIP East Entrance to the BMW VIP East Entrance. The same will go for guests who arrive at the UBS Arena, the home of the New York Islanders, in a BMW. Furthermore, a vehicle display within the arena’s Great Hall and the creation of a VIP entrance will happen in the near future.

“We are excited to welcome BMW as a valued partner for both UBS Arena and the New York Islanders,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “To have the opportunity to align with such a prestigious brand as we open this world class venue solidifies what we’ve created here at Belmont Park.”