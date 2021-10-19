Whenever a new Bond movie comes out, a number of things tend to happen. Since we’re here to talk about cars, one important development that seems to repeat itself every single time 007 pops up on the silver screen is a resurgence in popularity of all of his past cars. The BMW Z8 is one of them and it looks like the roadster from Bavaria is now more desired than ever, with the latest Bond entry, No Time to Die. A mint model could fetch over $200,000 easily.

That’s the case with the car listed here. It’s a 2002 BMW Z8 with less than 10,000 miles on the clock. It really doesn’t get much better than this. It’s also finished in the same color used in the Bond movie, Titanium Silver Metallic, so you can really feel like Pierce Brosnan whenever you’re driving it. So, what could possibly stop you from getting one? The size of your piggy bank, of course. At the time of writing, the car reached a bid of $180,000 with three days left.

Most likely, it’s going to go over $200,000, since only four bids have been made so far. Furthermore, looking at the price tags other similar models went for not too long ago, the $180,000 asked for right now seems like a bargain. The car is simply immaculate, with a mint interior and everything in between. That S62 V8 engine under the hood was hardly ever used and the Carfax report says that there were no accidents to talk of in this car’s history.

It will be interesting to see for just how much this Z8 goes in the end. There’s a reserve set on the auction so, if the seller doesn’t get the expected price, we might see it go back to its garage. Whoever ends up buying it though could be looking at a good investment. As the electric future rolls up, cars with naturally aspirated 4.9-liter V8 engines under the hood like the Z8 will most likely become very sought after.

