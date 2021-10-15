Collecting Cars is hosting an auction of an extremely rare 1990 BMW E30 M3 Sport Evolution III. The car is open now to U.S. bidders and will extend International bidding through October 20. The E30 M3 Sport Evolution III is one of the most rare BMWs in the world. It was built between 1980 and 1990, and only 600 units were made.

The E30 M3 was a success from the get go. It managed to win countless races in the DTM but even when it was dominating, BMW didn’t rest on its laurels. Instead, the engineers in Munich decided to try and improve the car even more. This is how the Sport Evolution model came to be, with a very adequate name too.

The Sport Evolution was an upgrade, exactly what the doctor ordered, if you will, raising the power output and stiffening up the car in various places, while also upgrading the brakes and the exterior design to use the aerodynamics in its favor. Other upgrades included adjustable front and rear spoilers, 16-inch BBS alloy wheels and revised differential.

The E30 M3 Sport EVO is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder ‘S14’ engine, which produces up to 238 bhp and drives the rear wheels via a dogleg five-speed manual transmission. The EVO III was only available with Brilliant Red or Jet-Black paintwork with red bumper stripes, and was also fitted with thinner window glass for reduced weight. Its interior features Recaro front seats, red seat belts and suede trim for the steering wheel, gear shifter, and handbrake grip.

This car is also equipped with the factory-fit electric windows, anthracite headlining, a sliding sunroof, headlight washers, rear window sunblind, velour floor mats, on-board computer, BMW Bavaria radio system, and headlight beam adjustment.

An aftermarket Stromung performance exhaust system has been installed, along with upgraded H&R Cup suspension, which was sourced in boxed and brand-new condition during the current ownership. Additional fitments include a finned differential cover, oil cooling kit, and UUC short shifter.

The car has 128,000 km and at the time of writing there were 33 bids with the top bid sitting at $120,000.

[Images provided for media use by collectingcars.com]