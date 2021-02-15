On BMW’s 30th birthday in the Czech Republic, the local brand searched their archives and found some photos of the iconic BMW E30 M3. But why is the first generation M3 important for the local market? The legend says that in 1991 BMW sent a whole fleet of BMW M3 E30 models to the Brno race track for driver training.

The plan was to create some enthusiasm around the brand and the E30 M3 was seen as the perfect track car. In the period from 1990 to 1992, some car racers, such as Miloš Bychl, Václav Bervid, as well as other entrepreneurs in Brno, Pilsen and Liberec and elsewhere, began repairs and subsequently the import of BMW cars. It was also 1991 when BMW sold 439 new cars, only behind the Fiat (569) and Open (473). Mazda, Ford and Mercedes-Benz sold significantly less.

Towards the end of this period, the first relatively modest stores were also built, still a long way from today’s modern sales and service centers. These were still created under private entities, but already providing direct imports from the manufacturer. It wasn’t until 2006 that BMW directly imported cars and motorcycles into the Czech Republic.

By the end of 2020, a total of 77,310 new BMW automobiles had been sold in the Czech Republic, plus over 8,000 new two-wheelers from BMW Motorrad. Together with the used cars imported over the years, over 150,000 BMW cars and almost 30,000 BMW motorcycles are registered in the Czech Republic.

And it’s the E30 M3 that created the building blocks. To celebrate the iconic, and now very expensive M3, BMW Czech Republic put together the photo gallery below.

[Via: Bimmertoday]