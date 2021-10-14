It might seem odd to call an electric sedan the most important performance BMW in decades, or maybe ever, but it’s undoubtedly true. The BMW i4 M50 is the one of the most important cars the brand has ever made, as its success or failure will shape the future of performance Bimmers for years to come. Not only is it BMW’s first foray into pure battery electric sedans but it’s the first all-electric performance BMW, after years of being overshadowed by Tesla. If BMW wants to be taken seriously in this space, the i4 M50 needs to be great.

So far, so good, though. Most of the reviews of the i4 M50 have been quite glowing, ours included. However, there’s more to a car than just driving dynamics and straight-line performance. Contrary to what Tesla stans would have you believe, things like ergonomics, build quality, and daily usability are all extremely important as well.

In this new video from Autogefühl, host Thomas digs deep into the BMW i4 M50, showing all of its nitty-gritty details, as per usual. After digging through it all, is the i4 M50 good enough to properly take on cars like the Tesla Model 3 Performance?

The BMW i4 M50 certainly has some good and some bad, of that there’s no question. It’s looks are a bit hit and miss, with most of the car looking quite good but its front end being controversial, and its cabin is mostly very good. While the interior isn’t much different from a 3 Series or 4 Series Gran Coupe, its new iDrive 8 and digital dials are both much improved over the other cars’. However, the back seat of the i4 is pretty much useless for adults. It does make up for that with a big trunk and large tailgate opening, though.

In terms of its driving dynamics, there’s no denying its performance. The BMW i4 M50 will frighten almost anything it comes across on the road. As fast as the Tesla Model 3 Performance is, the i4 M50 is right there with it and it will be very interesting to see which is quicker. However, while the i4 M50 is shockingly capable and fun to drive, Thomas wasn’t thrilled with its steering.

Overall, though, the BMW i4 M50 is an extremely well-rounded package and one that absolutely has what it takes to compete with Tesla. Can it beat the Silicon Valley darling? We’ll have to find out soon.