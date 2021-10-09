According to our sources, the future 2023 BMW XM will be unveiled in the next few weeks. First shown in concept form, the luxury M SUV will get the XM name, following in the footsteps of the iX which sits at the top of the BMW electric vehicles class. The BMW XM will go into production in November-December 2022 at the BMW Plant in Spartanburg and will be sold worldwide.

There will be three different models available with the top one being a V8 plug-in hybrid which will deliver at least 750 horsepower. Ahead of the official unveil, Nikita Chuicko, a rendering artists, has created a new Photoshop image for Kolesa.ru. The new BMW XM renders features split headlights, a massive kidney grille with horizontal slats and a super aggressive front bumper.

Additionally, we know that this new BMW XM will have an entirely unique exhaust pipe arrangement. Rather than the old-school side-by-side quad circular exhausts of almost all M cars in the past, the BMW XM will get stacked quad exhausts, with an oddly hexagonal design.

The internal name is said to be “Project Rockstar” which clearly implies the most powerful SUV of the range: a staggering 552 kW / 750 PS (740 hp) is expected. Two other XM plug-in hybrid models will be launched as well. One of the six-cylinder hybrid XM models will produce 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp).

The naming convention will also be quite different than what we see today in a BMW. Think along the lines of how you differentiate between whisky labels. We’re not sure if those badges will change before launch time, but we’ll have a separate article on this shortly. All models are expected to cost near and above $100,000.

[Rendering shared with us by www.instagram.com/kelsonik and Kolesa.ru]