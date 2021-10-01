This weekend will host one of the most prestigious automotive events of the year, in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Starting tomorrow, October 2 will be the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the gorgeous coastline of Lake Como, Italy. There, the worlds most luxurious automakers will show off both their newest creations and their timeless classics. Among them will be a very special vehicle, one that was built entirely bespoke for only a few clients and that broke the record for the most expensive new automobile ever sold — the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

While the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail made its digital debut a few months ago, Villa d’Este is where it will be unveiled to the public, in person, for the first time.

“It is a wonderful privilege to reveal this unique Rolls-Royce to the world for the very first time. Although images have been widely shared, the car itself has not been displayed in public before. The Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza is the perfect occasion, bringing together leading international media alongside knowledgeable motoring experts and discerning luxury aficionados, on the glamorous shores of Lake Como. There is also a pleasing symmetry in that we launched the first coachbuilt Rolls-Royce of the modern era, Sweptail, at the 2017 event.

“It is a truly historic moment for the marque. We are leading a modern coachbuilding movement that takes the wider luxury industry into an entirely different space, where hyper-personalisation and contemporary patronage provide essentially limitless possibilities.” said Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

The Boat Tail is about the most coachbuilt car you’ll find in the modern era. It’s build on Rolls’ new Architecture of Luxury platform and both its body and interior are entirely bespoke, designed specifically for three clients. Each client will get their own and each client’s will be unique in certain ways. The one that will debut tomorrow on Lake Como is the one that was used for the car’s digital debut and will be for one customer only.

The Boat Tail’s stunning body work was inspired by J Class yachts and features some of the most beautiful craftsmanship ever seen on an automobile. Horatiu will be in attendance tomorrow and Sunday, for the entire Concorso, so stay tuned for live photos of the prestigious event.