The 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is back, following last year’s hiatus, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the stunning shores of Lake Como, Italy, the BMW Group will be in attendance with some of its latest vehicles, as well as some of BMW’s classics.

Among the new vehicles in attendance will be the BMW i Vision Circular Concept, which is the brand’s idea of the future of urban mobility. Its goal was to make manufacturing more circular, using both recycled materials and materials that can be recycled again. While its design is controversial, its methods are very clever.

There will also be a closed room viewing of THE 8X JEFF KOONS, which is the Jeff Koons-styled BMW M850i Gran Coupe. Jeff Koons will be in attendance, along with head of BMW Group design, Adrian van Hooydonk. Unfortunately, it’s a closed room, so only those in attendance will be able to see it and we won’t be able to take any photos or videos of it.

Also making its in-person debut at Villa d’Este will be the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, at the Mosaic Garden of Villa d’Este. Considering Lake Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world and obviously on a massive body of water, it’s the perfect place to debut the hyper-expensive, yacht-inspired Boat Tail.

Of course, being that the event is mostly for BMW Group Classic, instead of the larger BMW Group, there will be many classic Bimmers in attendance. We don’t know which ones but it wouldn’t surprise us to see cars like the original BMW 328 Mille Miglia, given the Italian connection and its incredible history.

Our own Horatiu will be in attendance and will bring you all live photos and videos from the incredibly exclusive, ultra extravagant event. It’s a tough job but someone’s gotta do it.