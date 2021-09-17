I’m a sucker for red cars. Maybe that’s childish but I don’t care, red cars are rad. I also like incongruity; a car that’s supposed to be understated but wears an outlandish color. For instance, this F90 BMW M5 Competition wearing Motegi Red paint and black wheels. The M5 is supposed to be a sleeper but it’s not exactly inconspicuous with bright red paint, now is it?

The best part about Motegi Red is that it’s a stock color for the M5 Competition, you don’t have to dip into the very expensive pool of BMW Individual colors to get it. As awesome as it is to have a BMW Individual color, why bother when you can get something special and vibrant without having to break the bank? Admittedly, if you can afford a $100,000 M5, you can afford an Individual color but, still, who no one likes wasting money.

This is a standard BMW M5 Competition, not a CS, but it’s still a monster. The 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood makes 617 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels. More impressive is the fact that, if you really hate having rear tires, you can switch it to rear-wheel drive with the press of a button and rid yourself of your rear rubber.

Owning a BMW M5 is special. In it, you have a car that can smoke some genuine supercars off the line and yet still take your partner to a romantic dinner in comfort, still take the kids to school with ease, fit the entire family in on a road trip, and even handle the occasional trip to the hardware store. It’s a genuine d0-it-all super sedan that’s only matched by one or two other cars on the planet. So if you’re gonna buy a special car, get a special color, like Motegi Red.

[Photos: Hendrick BMW and @vote4pedrog]