G-Power isn’t a tuning company known for being timid. Its projects often pack frightening power figures and outlandish looks. Recently, the German tuning company went a bit wild with a couple of different Bimmers and both are on display at the 2021 IAA: G-Power G8M Hurricane and G5M Hurricane RS. BMW has already set the bar quite high with the M8 lineup. From a 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine, the M8 makes 625 horsepower in standard form, delivering a standard sprint to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

So bumping up that power and performance is not an easy task, yet, G-Power manages to offer two power upgrades. Stage 1 takes the power output to 840 horsepower and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. If that’s not enough, then the next power upgrade bumps the horsepower to a massive 900 number. The tuning package is available for all models: M8 coupe, M8 convertible or M8 Gran Coupe.

The power increase is achieved via upgraded turbochargers with larger intakes. There is also a new exhaust with sport catalytic convertors and CNC-milled housings. Of course, the ECU mapping has also been upgraded. In addition, the more powerful kit comes with forged pistons, larger cooling package, modified connecting rods and a reinforced drivetrain. To cope with the increase power and handle the ride even better, the suspension is also lowered thanks to new and adjustable coilovers.

G-Power G5M

The second model displayed – G5M – comes with a G-Power Venturi Carbon bonnet, an extra carbon fiber lip on the boot lid and new G-Power wheels among other things. Under the sheet metal, the technical modifications are a bit more complicated. The car got new downpipes, new turbos, a new exhaust system and a new ECU map, of course. The end result shows incredible numbers. The dyno run puts the G-Power G5M Hurricane RS in line with supercars. According to the readout, the engine is making 853 HP now along with 1,182 Nm of torque. Just unbelievable figures! Out of those, about 700 HP could be measured at the wheels, making this an incredibly powerful sedan for those looking for ludicrous amounts of power and eye-watering speeds.

Still, the G-Power siblings on display at the 2021 IAA are extravagant, outlandish, and immensely powerful. Check em out in this photo gallery below.

[Photos: Quirin Schoen www.qr-photography.com]