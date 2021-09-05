In 2022, the BMW M brand will celebrate 50 years of its existence. And naturally, they will celebrate it in style. A series of celebratory events will take place next year across the globe, including but not limited to the 24 hours of Nurburgring, the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Monterey Car Week. One of the cars to be introduced at one of those venues will be the 2023 BMW M4 CSL.

Rumors are that BMW is working on a couple of exciting M3/M4 models. The G80 M3 will allegedly get the M3 CS model, while the M4 CSL will represent the pinnacle of the new M family. So with less than a year until their reveal, some prototypes are actively being tested in Europe.

The latest spy photos, courtesy of @wilcoblok, reveal what seems to be the 2023 BMW M4 CSL. There is still a little bit of confusion surrounding this prototype since it doesn’t have the expected aggressive style of a CSL or GTS model. Furthermore, it also lacks the racing kidney grille seen on other prototypes. But it’s highly likely that future prototypes will incorporate a more unique bodykit.

The 2023 BMW M4 CSL will also introduce new M headlights, specific to the model, along with a choice between M bucket seats and racing seats. Furthermore, there will be plenty of weight-saving measures deployed and the CSL is expected to stay true to its name with a lightweight construction. To do that, a lot of carbon fiber will be used, nearly everywhere possible.

We already know that the special version will come with the S58 engine under the hood, but the 3-liter straight six mill will apparently make 540 HP in the M4 CSL, a bump of 30 HP compared to the Competition model. That seems accurate, judging by what we’ve seen on other special edition models in the past, which also had small increases in power. The engine is paired to an automatic transmission and the car will offer a rear-wheel drive setup.

Production of the G82 BMW M4 CSL will start in July 2022 and will end in February 2023. Considering the short production plan, we expect the number of units available to be quite limited.