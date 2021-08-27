One of the biggest reveals of 2022 will be the BMW M4 CSL. The super sporty M4 was already spotted out testing in Germany featuring an extremely aggressive design. The latest spy photos (available here) reveal something even more interesting: the 2023 BMW M4 CSL will get a new set of kidney grilles. Compared to the current G80 M3 and G82 M4, the high-end M4 CSL will feature racing-inspired kidney design with only three horizontal slats and large air openings.

If the design looks familiar is because you’ve already seen in on the BMW M4 GT3 racing car. The front bumper is also sportier in style with the camouflage hiding a new design and plenty of air curtains for additional cooling. The front-end design is rounded off by the carbon fiber splitter which not only adds some racing flair to the car, but also provides additional downforce.

We already know that the special version will come with the S58 engine under the hood, but the 3-liter straight six mill will apparently make 540 HP in the M4 CSL, a bump of 30 HP compared to the Competition model. That seems accurate, judging by what we’ve seen on other special edition models in the past, which also had small increases in power. Furthermore, there will be plenty of weight-saving measures deployed and the CSL is expected to stay true to its name with a lightweight construction. To do that, a lot of carbon fiber will be used, nearly everywhere possible.

The real questions will be; will it have a manual or automatic transmission and will it be rear or all-wheel drive? With that much horsepower under the hood, we strongly believe that an eight-speed automatic will be paired with an all-wheel drive setup. When the BMW M4 CSL (or CS) does debut, we do hope that it has the same impact as its predecessor. The F82 BMW M4 CS and M4 GTS are fantastic looking cars and one that I think a of enthusiasts are going to be searching for on the second-hand market for many years to come.