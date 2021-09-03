The new BMW X6 M Competition is one of the most impressive SUVs in the market. Built upon the X6 Sports Activity Coupe, the M SUV weighs around 2,400 kg (5,291 lbs) but it comes with massive power: 625 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque (553 lb-ft). Yet, the X6 M can delivery much more. And that’s exactly what the German tuner MANHART set to show us. Their latest project is named MANHART MHX6 700 WB and comes with a massive power upgrade: 730 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). To achieve that power bump, MANHART used an MHtronik auxiliary control unit is used and an ECU remapping.

The MHX6 700 WB customer also gets a choice of four 100-millimeter tailpipes of the MANHART stainless steel exhaust system with valve function and ceramic-coated or carbon-coated tailpipes. Optional (without TÜV, for export only) are MANHART Race downpipes without catalytic converters as well as OPF-Delete replacement pipes and OPF/GPF-Deleter.

WB in the car’s name stands for widebody, so as you’d expect, some extra work was applied to the X6 M’s body. The 24-piece widebody bodykit is made of artistic forged carbon, with a fiber structure whose irregularity is almost reminiscent of polished marble or granite. This bodykit includes a front spoiler, radiator grille, two-part rear spoiler, rear diffuser, side skirts, multi-part wing extensions, exterior mirror housings and other Forged Carbon parts.

In addition, MANHART combined a bonnet, also made of Forged Carbon on the MHX6 700 WB project car, which displays its fiber structure on clear-coated air vents. The rest of the body is wrapped in a “Matte Charcoal Metallic” full wrap with gloss black contrasting MANHART decals.

There is no MANHART project without some custom wheels. In this case, the MANHART Concave One, double-spoke forged wheels in satin black fill the widebody wheel arches. The 10.5×22 at the front and 11.5×22 inches at the rear are wrapped in 295/30R22 and 315/30R22 tires. The ride height was also lowered by around 30 millimeters.

The brake system remained standard on the MANHART MHX6 700 WB – with the exception of an individual MANHART design for the multi-piston calipers; individually configurable upgrades can be made here on request.

Inside, the Manhart X6 M gets a twelve-piece Forged Carbon interior kit sets shimmering accents. The short-fiber high-tech fabric adorns the dashboard, center console and door panels as well as the spokes and gearshift paddles of the M sports steering wheel. Forged Carbon is also used on a large scale on the two-piece backrest shells and the console trim of the sports seats.

Manhart will debut the MHX6 700 WB at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich between September 7th and 12th in hall B4 at booth A60.

[Source: Manhart]