BMW just announced that visitors of the IAA in Munich will be witnessing the unveiling of a new Vision concept, focused on a bit of a different topic. Usually, Vision models show us the wildest ideas that BMW is working on, most of the time never making it into production. This time, with the BMW i Vision Circular concept, things are a bit different, because it shows what BMW actually intends to do: recycle.

Earlier today, BMW issued a press release, detailing the goals that are to be achieved by its new platform: the Neue Klasse. In it, there was a lot of talk about secondary materials, recycling and circular economics. To this end, the company will offer a visionary outlook on the potential of the aforementioned circular economy and sustainable mobility in the shape of the BMW i Vision Circular concept.

According to BMW, the visionary vehicle, designed according to the four principles of the circular economy Re:think, Re:duce, Re:use, Re:cycle, shows how individual, sustainable and luxurious urban mobility could look in 2040. The BMW i Vision Circular is manufactured from 100 percent secondary materials or renewable raw materials, and is 100 percent recyclable. This car demonstrates that climate protection and individual mobility do not necessarily contradict each other.

On the contrary, with some careful design and smart thinking, cars like the BMW i Vision Circular could become reality and help us in saving the world we live in, without having to cut back on the luxury of personal mobility. BMW will also announce its full plans for the so-called circular economy at the IAA in Munich, under the RE:BMW motto. This will entail not just recycling cars but also designing them in such a way that they can be recycled in the first place.