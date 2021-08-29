When BMW first announced the iX3, we were optimistic. The standard BMW X3 is a good car, so making an electric one, in theory, would create a good electric car. However, the final product ended up underwhelming a lot of enthusiasts, due to its relative lack of power, range, and features. Plus, it wasn’t cheap, either. With a bit of time in between its initial release and now, maybe the benefit if hindsight will help enthusiasts appreciate its charms? We find out in this episode of The Late Brake Show.

In this new episode, TLBS host Johnny Smith provides a comprehensive look at the BMW iX3, its pros, its cons, and what it’s like to drive. If you’re curious about an iX3, this is the video you should watch, as Smith leaves no stone unturned.

The bones of the BMW iX3 are good, being that it’s based on the standard, and already quite good, BMW X3. However, because it’s not a dedicated EV architecture (though BMW claims its CLAR chassis was built with EVs in mind), BMW wasn’t able to fit a big enough battery or electric powertrain to truly make the iX3 a great EV SUV. Additionally, BMW buys the battery pack from a supplier in China, versus making the battery pack itself for the car.

To make up for that, though, its EV powertrain, which is made by BMW, is quite efficient. Smith was able to average around 3.7 miles per kWh, which is quite good for an EV SUV. In fact, most Tesla owners brag about 4 miles per kWh, so nearly that out of an SUV that isn’t built on an EV platform is pretty good.

It’s also pretty good to drive, the BMW iX3. It has good steering, decent body control, it’s quick enough, and it rides nicely. It’s more engaging to drive than many of its competitors but it’s not as quiet or comfortable.

Overall, it seems like the BMW iX3 isn’t a bad EV but there are likely better alternatives on the market. Cars like the Mustang Mach E or Audi Q4 e-tron might be more your speed. Watch the video to find out.