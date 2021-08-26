The new BMW iX3 is now getting its launch in the UK and, to mark the moment, the cars are now being offered in two exclusive editions too, made specifically for the local market. Customers can now choose between the Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro. Both of them are fitted with enhanced levels of standard equipment, come with a choice of four exterior body paint options and two exterior trim choices.

The exterior color choices for these two exclusive editions will be: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey. All of them are metallic. Furthermore, the exteriors can be decorated with either Brushed Aluminum or Black High Gloss exterior trims. The Premier Edition also comes with standard 20″ aerodynamic wheels, an automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension and a panoramic sunroof.

Inside the cabin of the BMW iX3 Premier Edition you’ll find Vernasca leather in a choice of four colors, Sensatec dashboard, sun protect glazing, ambient lighting and electrically adjustable seats. Additional standard features include wireless phone charging, heated front seats and the brand’s very latest driver assistance technology, including Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

For the Premier Edition Pro you’ll also get BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access and Lumbar support. BMW Iconic Sounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, completes the offering. Prices will kick off at £58,850 for the BMW iX3 Premier Edition and go up to £61,850 for the Premier Pro version. Both cars are already available to order. Deliveries, however, will take a while as BMW is currently facing issues with the silicone chip supply.