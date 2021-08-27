I don’t know about you but we can’t get enough of the BMW M5 CS. Personally, I think it’s the most interesting and exciting BMW in ages, even more so than the brilliant M2 CS. While the standard M5 is a good car and the M5 Competition is slightly better, the M5 CS is in a league of its own. It’s sharper, faster, more thrilling to drive, and even better to sit in. There’s nothing quite like it in its class. In this new video, Carwow’s Mat Watson gives the M5 CS a comprehensive review, showing off its new styling, added performance, and improved handling.

On paper, the BMW M5 CS isn’t that much better than the standard M5. Its 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 635 horsepower (Euro-market) and 553 lb-ft. That’s only ten horses more than the M5 Competition, which isn’t enough to justify a bit price bump.

However, the M5 CS is 70 kilos lighter, it has more negative camber at the front, stiffer anti-roll bars, firmer springs, and the same adjustable shocks as the M8 Gran Coupe. All of that combines to make the M5 CS feel drastically different and far better than even the M5 Competition. But what does Mat Watson think?

Apparently, Watson seems to really love the M5 CS. In fact, he compares the differences between it and the standard M5 to the difference between the Porsche 911 and 911 GT3. Praise honestly doesn’t get much higher. Watson also agrees with us that it’s the best M car on sale right now.

He also launches the car from 0-60 mph and gets a mightily impressive time. It’s not quite as impressive as my own personal time of 2.81 seconds but I accidentally had the one foot rollout feature on my Racebox when I did mine and I don’t know if Watson did or not. Still, it’s absurdly fast, no matter how you slice it. Check out Watson’s video to see just how good the BMW M5 CS is.