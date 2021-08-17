Last week, we traveled to Monterey, California, for the annual Car Week events. While the main event takes place on Sundays at the famous 18th hole at Pebble Beach, there are plenty of exciting venues to visit throughout the week. One of them is the Laguna Seca racetrack. Courtesy of BMW of North America, we headed out to the famed track to attend the unveil of a new racing car. For the first time, the BMW M4 GT3 landed on U.S. soil before his maiden race in January 22 at the Daytona 24 Hours.

The new racing car will replace the current M8 GT3 and M6 GT3 across various racing championships around the world. The new racing car is built on the backbones of the BMW M4 Competition. Testing began last year and it already has over 14,000 test kilometers under its belt. The goal with the M4 GT3 was to significantly reduce life cycle costs and maintenance expenditure compared to its predecessor. There are also some noticeable differences compared to its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3. The new M4 GT3 is 45 millimeters longer, 6 millimeters narrower and has a longer wheelbase by 16 millimeters.

The biggest change comes under the hood though. Whereas the old M6 GT3 used a 4.4-liter P63 V8 with up to 580 HP, the new M4 GT3 uses a 3-liter P58 straight six turbocharged engine good for up to 590 HP. The new engine therefore saves about 40 kilograms of weight compared to its predecessor and has extensive changes compared to the S58 engine it is based on.

From the installation angle to the dry sump, engine-mounted oil tank with integrated oil/water exchanger, intake system with charge cycle split and two throttle valves, exhaust system with charge cycle split, engine mount and attachment adapted to GT3, rear torsional vibration dampers. The purchase price of the BMW M4 GT3 begins at € 415,000 net – that is € 4,000 less than the price of its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3, and similar to that of its competition. The “Competition Package” is available as an option for an additional charge.

In the video below, you will see the unveil of the car, along with some behind the scenes footage at the BMW paddock. So stay tuned and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!