MINI and Longleat, UK’s No. 1 Safari Park, recently signed a new partnership aimed at bringing the two companies together. And what better way to enjoy a safari other than from the comfort of a MINI? The British car maker will be delivering a ‘pride’ of animal-print Countryman PHEV models to Longleat, which will then be used to offer visitors a ride. The first such rides have kicked off on August 21 and if you want to experience one you’ll have to hurry as they will only last until August 31st.

This collaboration is also raising money for Tusk, a wildlife conservation charity close to Longleat’s heart. “We are all animal-lovers in the MINI team so we’re really excited to be partnering with Longleat, a brand that shares our core values and adventurous spirit. The MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid is both spacious and versatile; the perfect fit to enable Longleat to carry out the important work they do, whilst supporting their future sustainability ambitions. Hopefully the animals will approve too!” said David George, MINI UK Director for UK & Ireland.

The MINI Countryman PHEV models will be able to offer the visitors the chance of seeing the animals without emitting harmful gasses as they have an electric range of about 26 miles. Longleat’s animal team will also use the MINI Countryman PHEVs to travel around the park as they carry out duties such as helping feed the animals, maintenance work, veterinary runs and delivering equipment and supplies around the estate.

Shaun Steel, Commercial Director at Longleat, says, “As the first Safari Park created outside of Africa, Longleat has always led the way in creating magical animal encounters for families, with conservation and animal welfare also key in our values. We’re thrilled to be partnering with MINI, a brand that’s synonymous with adventure and bringing a smile to people’s faces. The new fleet of MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrids are important for our on-site work with the animals and off-site educational outreach, as well as fitting-in with our sustainability ambitions; they are the perfect addition to our pack!”