BMW M2 CS will certainly go down in the history of automobiles as one of the most fun and exciting cars to drive. Even though BMW is planning one more generation, the current F87 model provided a great platform for all the M2 models. So it comes as no surprise that EVO Magazine crowned the M2 CS as one of the Top Ten Best German Performance Cars.

And when you look at the other cars on the list, this distinction becomes even more prestigious. Joining the BMW M2 CS is the Porsche Cayman 718 GT4, Porsche 997.2 GT3 RS, Porsche 981 Cayman GT4, VW Golf GTI Clubsport S, Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, Porsche 987 Cayman R, Audi R8 4.2 FSi, Porsche 991 911 R and Mercedes-AMG A45 S. EVO’s reviewers love the M2 CS’ balanced chassis and “tail-out cornering attitude”, and of course, the fans’ favorite: six-speed manual transmission.

The BMW M2 CS in itself is the ultimate 2 Series you can buy. What started initially as a simple Coupe model in the Bavarian range quickly evolved into a proper M car with the F87 M2 initially. That model was more of improvisation to keep fans happy. It used an upgraded N55 engine, got some parts from the bin left over from other M cars and something was put together that stole everyone’s minds. Then the Competition model came out and fixed some of the issues the original came with.

Next came the M2 CS model which is basically the best you can hope for. It uses a left-over S55 engine from the old M3 and M4 models, some bracing, new suspension bits and bigger brakes while also losing some weight, thanks to a carbon fiber hood and roof. All the measures needed to make it into a proper sports car. It also makes 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft.

Overall, without a shadow of a doubt, the BMW M2 CS is one of the two best M car on sale at the moment – the M5 CS being the other one – and is probably the most fun M car since the 1 Series M.