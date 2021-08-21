As 2021 is drawing to a close we’re going to start seeing all sorts of competitions trying to figure out which car rises above all others. The World Car of the Year award winners will be announced in April 2022, in New York, and the competition is already kicking off, with the nominees for each category being announced. BMW has several models in the running in various categories.

The nominees for the 2022 World Car of the Year award are Audi Q4 e-tron / Q5 Sportback e-tron, BMW i4, Citroen C5 X, Genesis G70, Honda Civic, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Staria, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Grand Cherokee / Grand Cherokee L, Kia EV6, Kia Sportage, Lexus NX, Mitsubishi Outlander, Subaru BRZ, Subaru Outback, Toyota Corolla Cross and Toyota GR 86. As you might’ve noticed, several of these cars are electric and the rise of EVs couldn’t be overlooked by the judges.

Therefore, there will be a new category introduced this year, namely the World Electric Vehicle of the Year. In this category you’ll find the Audi e-Tron GT, Audi Q4 e-tron / Q5 Sportback e-tron, BMW i4, BMW iX, BMW iX3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

“With the importance of EVs and growing consumer interest, the need for trusted sources for consumers to turn to is paramount, and like the New York Auto Show, the industry’s top journalists that make up the World Car Awards are a trusted resource for buyers as they research their next new vehicle,” said the Auto Show President, Mark Schienberg.

BMW will also have two runners in the World Luxury Car of the Year category, where the BMW iX and iX3 will go up against the Audi e-tron GT, Genesis GV70, Toyota Land Cruiser and Volvo XC40 Recharge. In order to be eligible to run in this contest, cars need to be new and on sale in at least two major markets around the world, on at least two continents from January 1 2021 to March 30, 2022.

The winner is decided by a panel of 102 judges from 33 countries. The winner will be announced in New York, on April 13, 2022.