MINI is doing everything in its power to convince you to go out of your way and enjoy your Countryman as much as possible. After launching several special edition models of their SUV, the people from MINI also went out to discover some of the best wild wonders in the UK, so that they could put together a map, to offer their customers. This way, if you do get a Countryman or, if you already have one, you’ll know where to go.

The UK branch of the brand released its top ten wildest beauty locations, including waterways, peaks, underground caves and mane other interesting spots. The locations visited by the MINI people were judged based on a set of criteria, to measure both popularity and wilderness. The average of these scores then determined the best, undiscovered and wild hidden gems of 2021. The number one spot went to Uyea in Shetland, Scotland, an uninhabited island which lies off the Northmavine peninsula and is only accessible at low tide. There are several natural arches along its rocky coastline and challenging rock climbs, making it the perfect destination for the avid adventurer.

The list also includes Llyn Dinas in Gwynedd, Wales, Binevenagh, County Londonderry in Northern Ireland, Gaping Gill, North Yorkshire in England and Fingal’s Cave, Inverness-shire in Scotland, to name just a few. There’s also Whiteless Pike, Cumbria in England to visit, Llyn Glaslyn, Gwynedd in Wales and Pedn Vounder Beach in Cornwall, England.

The MINI Countryman SUV is an ideal companion for a wild, go-anywhere adventure, offering the perfect balance of space and versatility. It has plenty of room on the inside to pack everything owners need to explore the great outdoors, plus the roof rack means bringing along bikes, surfboards or extra luggage is made easy. To discover over 100 hidden gem locations and find those closest to you, use the new interactive map here.