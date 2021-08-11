When it comes to drift cars, there’s one engine that stands head and shoulders above the rest — the almighty Toyota 2JZ. The turbocharged straight-six engine that powered the Mk4 Toyota Surpra is still among the most popular engines to stuff into drift cars and race cars. Reason being is that it can pump out 1,000 horsepower with relative ease, while maintaining its reliability. Few engines on earth can match the 2JZ for tune-ability and durability. However, there’s one new engine that just might be able to hang with Toyota’s legendary engine — the BMW S58.

BMW’s S58 engine is a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six and it powers such cars as the BMW M3, BMW M4, and X3 M. Soon after its debut, tuners realized its immense tuning potential. After playing around with it in drift cars, enthusiasts and tuners soon realized they could easily make 1,000 horsepower from it.

The Red Bull Driftbrothers sent their BMW M4 S58 engine over to TDP.ie to tune it, for use in their drift car. The only things that were changed were some modifications to the geometry of the cylinder head, the addition of port injection, to go along with the engine’s direct injection, and upgraded turbos. That’s it. Nothing else was changed, everything else is still stock. So what performance upgrades were gained

After running it on an engine dyno, the BMW S58 engine was able to rear 1,049 horsepower, which is frankly ridiculous. The fact that it can make that sort of number without any major internal upgrades is simply insane. Potentially even more impressive was its torque figure — 1,275 Nm (940 lb-ft) of torque. From a 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. It’s remarkable.

What’s even more exciting is that the engine hasn’t yet reached its full potential. The cold air intake system was available for the test runs, so the turbos were running a bit too hot, therefor reducing a bit of performance. Imagine driving a car whose 1,000-plus horsepower is somehow a disappointment? We can’t. However, we’re glad someone felt it was necessary to tune an E58 engine to 1,049 horsepower.