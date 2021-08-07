German tuning shop Manhart reveals a new project based on the F90 BMW M5. And as always, it’s all about the power upgrade. The 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo goes through a makeover and it now features a new and larger intercooler and turbochargers, a carbon air intake and, of course, an ECU remap. There is also an upgraded 8-speed gearbox to keep up with the torque increase.

Furthermore, a MANHART Stainless Steel Exhaust System with Valve Control aims to enhance the already good-sounding M5. The German tuner also offers 4 x 100 mm carbon or ceramic coated tailpipes, along with Downpipes “Race” and Stainless Steel OPF-Delete Pipes which means the car can only be sold for export.

With all these upgrades, the Manhart MH5 800 now delivers 804 horsepower and a massive 1050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. That’s a whooping 190 horsepower more than the M5 Competition which should propel the MH5 800 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in the low 3 seconds, if not better. Top speed is limited to 305 km/h (190 mph).

The suspension can be upgraded as well, thanks to the MANHART Height Adjustable Spring Kit by KW Suspensions. The MANHART Concave One Silk Matte Black in 21 inch sizes give the car a proper stance. But that’s not all when it comes to visual upgrades.

At the front, you will immediately notice the MANHART Carbon Hood with GTR inlets paired with a MANHART Carbon Front Spoiler and MANHART Carbon Front Spoiler RS Add-on. On the side, the MANHART Carbon Side Skirts remind us that this is a proper track car, while the MANHART Carbon Rear Spoiler and MANHART Carbon Rear Diffuser will help with downforce.

Now onto pricing. For nearly $19,000, you can simply just upgrade the engine. Throw in another $12,000 more and you will get that great aftermarket exhaust. Looking for a better ride quality? The KW Suspension will set you back nearly $4,000. All in all, this is not a cheap upgrade to an already high-performance car, but if you have the money, might certainly be worth it.